Police are investigating following the attempted abduction of a three-year-old boy in Dewsbury yesterday (Fri).

West Yorkshire Police said officers received reports of an incident at Asda on Mill Street West where the lad was grabbed by a man.

He was quickly detained by security staff at the supermarket and was then arrested by police. The young boy was then returned to his mum, unharmed.

The 30-year-old man remains in police custody at this time.

The incident was posted on Facebook triggering a huge response. Sharon Kingswood who works at Asda, said: “Can I just point out that the store team caught and detained the gentlemen very quickly until police arrived.

“Well done Zack Haley and the security team.”

While another woman wrote: “Is that what was going on? I saw staff pinning a man down.”

Asda has been contacted for comment.