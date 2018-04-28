Police are investigating following the attempted abduction of a three-year-old boy in Dewsbury yesterday (Fri).
West Yorkshire Police said officers received reports of an incident at Asda on Mill Street West where the lad was grabbed by a man.
He was quickly detained by security staff at the supermarket and was then arrested by police. The young boy was then returned to his mum, unharmed.
The 30-year-old man remains in police custody at this time.
The incident was posted on Facebook triggering a huge response. Sharon Kingswood who works at Asda, said: “Can I just point out that the store team caught and detained the gentlemen very quickly until police arrived.
“Well done Zack Haley and the security team.”
While another woman wrote: “Is that what was going on? I saw staff pinning a man down.”
Asda has been contacted for comment.