Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shock figures outlining the extent of abuse directed at retail staff have been unveiled.

New research from insurer NFU Mutual has found that 53% of consumers in Yorkshire and Humberside have witnessed some form of abuse towards retail staff in the past three years – ranging from customers belittling or being patronising, cursing and shouting to physical attacks upon employees.

The survey also showed that 81% of people would intervene physically or verbally if a member of staff was being attacked by another customer.

The insurer was promoted to conduct its research following the latest Retail Crime Survey by the British Retail Consortium which showed a spike in violent attacks on shopworkers.

NFU Mutual found that nearly four out of five local consumers expect retail staff to have the necessary training to effectively manage a customer engaging in verbal or physical abusive.

(Image: PA)

But almost half of UK customer-facing businesses which were also surveyed said that they were not actively taking any measures to protect their staff. The measures that they do take include having a policy statement, CCTV or always doubling up on staff.

Frank Woods, retail specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “Employers’ liability and public liability claims remain to be the highest cost to us as a commercial insurer and, unfortunately, while most is accidental damage, the sad fact is that some is down to threatening behaviour or even assault.

"It’s not only the physical abuse that employees receive but also the emotional cost of everyday discourtesy.

“Many retail staff in Yorkshire and Humberside are young people taking their first steps into the working world, often doing so for minimum wage, and these sorts of encounters can crush their enthusiasm to pursue a career in retail which is a particular threat while Brexit approaches and questions about recruiting talent remain unanswered.

“No-one deserves to be spoken to rudely or feel threatened at work, no matter their profession.”

Some 83% of customers surveyed in the region agreed with proposed legislation from Daniel Johnson, a member of the Scottish Parliament, that would provide better protection for retail workers.

NFU Mutual is advising retailers and their staff to be safe and secure when moving cash, keep their premises secure, use technology to improve security, create a shop layout with staff safety as a priority and provide proper training for staff.