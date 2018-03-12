Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two thieves threatened shop staff before stealing alcohol and other items from a food and drink store.

Police were called to Simply Food & Drinks in Newsome this afternoon after threats were made towards female staff at Church Lane shop.

The incident happened at around 3.45pm.

A police spokesman said: “The robbery took place after two men entered the store, threatened female staff inside and then fled with items including alcohol.

“No-one was believed to have been injured and initial enquiries are ongoing by detectives.”

Police cordoned off the shop with police tape as several police vehicles attended the incident.

Local retailers told the Examiner that there had been several incidents in recent months involving racist youths and also suspected drug users.

One man said: “Youths have been shouting racist comments and we have had problems with local druggies. Things seem to be getting worse around here.”

Another man said: “I heard about the robbery and was told it was junkies. It is a bit scary. We need more police on patrol and we need CCTV cameras to watch over the shops.”