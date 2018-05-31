Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Sheepridge man has been banned from Sainsbury’s after stealing from the Huddersfield town centre store.

Adrian Ayton, of Sheepridge Grove, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court. He was caught taking Lego, DVDs and flowers valued at £95 from the Market Street branch on April 28.

But he denies charges of being drunk and disorderly in public and resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty on the same date.

The Huddersfield court was told that the 41-year-old was initially arrested following reports that there was a man armed with a bottle in the town centre.

When he was held for this it transpired that he had stolen from the supermarket.

Ayton denies the other offences as he claims that he was the one assaulted and that he didn’t resist arrest.

His trial will be held on September 11 following which he will be sentenced for the admitted shoplifting matter.

In the meantime he was given conditional bail not to enter any Sainsbury’s store in West Yorkshire.