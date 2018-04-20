Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s not something that men would usually own up to having.

But when Matt Baker was caught with a stolen camera he immediately confessed to police: “I put it in my man bag.”

Matt Baker targeted the TK Maxx store based in Great Northern Retail Park on August 8 last year.

He was caught by security but not arrested for the offence until nearly eight months later.

Richard Blackburn, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that the 23-year-old entered the shop with two other males.

He then selected a white box, containing a £40 wi-fi camera, and stashed this in a bag he had with him before attempting to leave the Leeds Road shop.

Mr Blackburn said: “He was detained by security and they expected police to arrive but they never did and security had to release him.

“The police caught up with him on April 1 this year. He told them: ‘I went in with my mates, picked something up and put it in my man bag.’”

The stolen camera was returned to the store.

Magistrates were told that Baker, of North Street in Lockwood, was last in court in May 2016 for an offence of failing to comply with a community order.

His solicitor Ian Whiteley said: “I don’t know why it’s taken eight months for him to be interviewed but he made admissions at the police station and pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity.”

He told magistrates that as the property was recovered the only aggravating feature in the case was the fact that his client was one of a number of individuals committing the theft.

Mr Whiteley added that jobless Baker used to have an issue with cannabis but has now brought that habit under control.

He said: “His partner is pregnant and he’s stopped hanging around with the people he was hanging around with.

“He’s got new issues in his life and has turned his life around. He told police that he won’t be shoplifting again and no offences have been committed since this offence.”

Magistrates fined Baker £40 and told him to pay £30 victim surcharge.

The money will be taken directly out of his benefits.