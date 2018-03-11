Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Posters advertising a proposed “Punish a Muslim Day” have been sent to addresses in West Yorkshire.

The typed A4 pages were received by people in Yorkshire, the Midlands and London on Friday and a nationwide counter terrorism investigation is now under way.

The scaremongering letter reads: “They have hurt you, they have made your loved ones suffer. They have caused you pain and heartache. What are you going to do about it?

“Are you a ‘sheep’ like the vast majority of the population? Sheep follow orders and are easily led, they are allowing the white majority nations of Europe and North America to become overrun by those who would like nothing more than to do you harm and turn our democracies into Sharia-led police states.”

It adds: “Only you can help turn things around, only you have the power. Do not be a sheep!”

The poster goes on to list a sick points system for those “participating” on the day.

It lists a string of tasks telling people they can win points by committing increasingly serious offences against Muslims.

This includes winning 10 points to “verbally abuse a Muslim”, 100 points to “beat up a Muslim” and 2,500 points to “nuke Mecca”.

Many MPs and police officers took to Twitter last night to address the issue.

Chief Constable for West Yorkshire Police Dee Collins tweeted: “So important that #WeStandTogether and not allow anyone to divide our communities #StrongerTogether”.

Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, tweeted: “These blatantly racist letters stoke fear and hatred and the people that sent them will be found.

“If any constituent has received a letter, or is concerned, contact me at tracy.brabin.mp@parliament.uk or if you’d rather, contact @TellMamaUK.”

Tell MAMA, a service that allows people from across England to report any form of anti-Muslim abuse and records and analyses the data, advised anyone who received a copy of the letter to handle it and the envelope minimally to preserve evidence for the police to investigate.

Asst Chief Cons Angela Williams, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “The investigation into these instances is currently being co-ordinated by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit (NECTU) and these enquiries are ongoing.

“What I want to do is to reassure the communities of West Yorkshire that these communications are being taken extremely seriously. We understand that they may have caused concern and upset to people, especially the more vulnerable members of society.

“We are working with the communities we serve to reassure residents that, as always, everything possible is being done to ensure their safety and to catch the person or persons responsible for this.

“Public safety remains our priority and I would urge our communities to be vigilant but not frightened.

“We are stronger when we stand together as one and will not be divided. #WeStandTogether.”

If you see anything suspicious, call police on 101 or if it is an emergency, call 999.