Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mirfield-born Hollywood star Sir Patrick Stewart is returning to the role which made him a household name.

And it’s the news that all Star Trek fans have been longing for – legendary Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard is beaming back.

Sir Patrick, Emeritus Chancellor at the University of Huddersfield and a big Huddersfield Town fan, had distanced himself from Star Trek in recent years.

But now he has revealed on social media that he will reprise his role as Captain Jean Luc-Picard in a new incarnation of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

While little is known about the new series and when it will be released, it will be broadcast on American streaming service CBS All Access.

Sir Patrick Stewart, now 78, confirmed the return on Facebook and Twitter and said: “I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course.

“It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.

“During these past years, it has been humbling to hear stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership.

“I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times.

“I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavour to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

Sir Patrick played Picard in seven series between 1987 and 1994. He also played the same character in four feature films.

Sir Patrick went on to play Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films.

On Facebook, fans told Sir Patrick how they thought Capt Picard was more than a fictional character.

Robert Hammerschmidt said: “Captain Picard is the epitome of an ideal leader. Never hesitating to do what needs to be done, but not afraid to express remorse.

“Capt Picard is a timeless legend thanks to your portrayal. So thank you, Sir Patrick Stewart, for showing the world what it means to be strong, admirable and human.”

Derek Williams added: “You will always be the best captain of the Enterprise. If I have an ounce of intellectual honesty, moral integrity, character, courage – any of that – I owe it in large part to your portrayal.

“You made me want to be a good person, instead of feeling like I had to be good out of obedience.”

Emily Anglin said: “My mother was relatively strict about TV in that we could only watch one hour per day on weekdays, and only if it was educational...but TNG fell in that scope because she thought it was so insightful, intelligent and well made.

“Oh, and because she really, REALLY liked Jean-Luc Picard. Every week we watched it en famille. My husband and I just Netflix binged on it last year and it brought back a lot of memories.”

How Huddersfield Town's celebrity fans have reacted this Premier League season

Daniel John said: “I think I speak for all of us who have grown up with Star Trek in our lives that hearing you and Picard will once again be involved in Star Trek has brought a smile to every fan’s face.

“I’ve been re-watching TNG ever since rumours of your return to the centre seat broke, and I can’t wait to see Jean-Luc Picard once again go boldly where no one has gone before!”