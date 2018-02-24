Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Patients at a Slaithwaite medical practice are being asked for their opinions on a proposed move to a new site.

Doctors with the Colne Valley Group Practice say they have run out of options to improve their Croft House Surgery on Manchester Road in Slaithwaite and hope to relocate to new facilities on the ground-floor of nearby Globe Mills.

The multi-million pound mill regeneration project involves two buildings.

The Globe One building, which sits nearest to the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, is set to include retail units, an artisan hall, a cafe, office space and a doctor’s surgery.

In summer 2016 developer Hartley Property Group announced that it would also include the University of Huddersfield’s 3M Buckley Innovation Centre, which will rent space to technology-focused businesses.

The proposed move to the Globe Mills development is being backed by the GP-run Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) which is responsible the design, planning and buying of local health care.

The Colne Valley Group Practice serves Marsden, Standedge, Linthwaite, Bradshaw and Scammonden and manages Croft House Surgery in Slaithwaite and Marsden Health Centre in Marsden.

The team includes five GP partners, two nurse practitioners, practice nurses and health care assistants as well as a practice manager, secretaries and reception staff.

In its consultation document, which patients are being urged to read and comment on, doctors Benson, Hindle, Hoddinott, Ring and Crippin say they have been looking at alternative premises for some time.

The document states: “We feel that we are unable to provide the care we would like to due to the existing facilities at Croft House, particularly the access and parking.

“We feel the move would mean we can provide the service that we want to provide. Patients will still be able to be seen at the new practice or at Marsden Health Centre.”

The current building, a former mill owner’s home, has been a GP practice since 1963. It has been extended and a car park added but no longer meets requirements. The large number of steps causes issues for the disabled, older people and those with pushchairs. The consultation rooms are small, the waiting room does not offer privacy for patients and there is limited parking on site.

The GP practice says the majority of people who have previously given their views were supportive of the move.

However some were concerned whether the pharmacy would move, whether there would be adequate parking at Globe Mills, and the proximity of the existing Slaithwaite Health Centre.

The consultation exercise closes at noon on April 4. The survey can be found here: http://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/CroftHouseSurgeryConsultation/