A drunk man was found slumped in his car with a huge amount of alcohol next to him.

Concerned members of the public had reported Michael Knight’s vehicle to police, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Officers found him passed out inside the car together with an astonishing 25 empty cans of Stella Artois, a half drunk bottle of brandy and an empty bottle of Smirnoff vodka.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when he appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody.

Prosecutor Bill Astin explained that several members of the public reported on July 7 that they believed Knight was drink-driving.

Some of them were able to point his VW Golf out to the officers when they arrived at Halifax Road in Liversedge and they found him in the driver’s seat asleep.

Mr Astin said: “He was slumped with his head and arms hanging out of the driver’s side window.

“There were a large number of empty drink cans and the hand brake was not on.

“The defendant had to be woken up and he said to them: ‘What the f**k? I’m asleep!’.”

Knight was falling across the car and the officers struggled to get him inside the police van.

Mr Astin said: “He made false accusations towards one of the officers and said he was touching his penis and told them: ‘You’re all f****g bullies’.”

Knight continued to struggle inside the police vehicle, swearing at the officers and calling them Polish.

He asked one of the officers about his personal life and what he did while out of his uniform, Mr Astin said.

He told the court: “He was going red in the face and saliva was coming from his mouth. He tried to bite himself in the arm and said: ‘I’m trying to bite myself. I want my f****g meds’.”

It took four officers to restrain him and they were forced to use a spit guard on him, the Huddersfield court was told.

When asked to provide a breath sample Knight, of New Laithe Road in Lowerhouses, swore at the officers and refused to cooperate.

His solicitor Sonia Kidd explained that he suffered from mental health difficulties including anxiety and depression.

She said: “He’s had an argument with his partner. He went to the local shop and then drunk some alcohol while in the car and fell asleep.

“He’s bought the alcohol and drank it while he was stationary in the vehicle. He accepts he’d been binge drinking and it was a difficulty for him.

“He can not recall what went on in the police station or being asked to provide a sample.”

District Judge Michael Fanning adjourned sentencing so that a full pre-sentence report on Knight can be prepared.

He said: “It’s clear he deliberately frustrated the attempts of the officers to do their jobs.”