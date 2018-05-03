Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN has been fined after dropping his cigarette outside Huddersfield Railway Station.

Christopher Gibbons admitted the offence when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

David Stickley, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Coun

cil, said that a council enforcement officer noticed him dropping the cigarette end in St George’s Square.

The 52-year-old was issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice and then brought to court when he failed to pay it.

Mr Stickley told magistrates: “I ask you to make any fine higher than the fixed penalty notice.

“Otherwise it doesn’t provide people with an incentive to pay it if they can come to court and be given a lower penalty.

Gibbons, of Park Avenue in Liversedge, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £20 prosecution costs plus £30 victim surcharge.