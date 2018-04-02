The video will start in 8 Cancel

Snow fall caused travel chaos for Huddersfield yet again today.

Sections of the M62 had to be closed while gritters battled to clear the carriageway, plus some of our most rural roads were out of bounds due to heavy snow.

Due to the Bank Holiday, few ventured out which meant the roads remained covered in snow.

Kirklees gritting teams were out from 5am to try to clear the roads and continued throughout the day. The council suspended some bin collections that had been due to take place so staff could cover priority gritting routes.

As usual for snowy weather, Holme Moss and the Woodhead Pass were closed off, but at one point the slip road to the M62 at Ainley Top was covered in so much snow it too was out of bounds.

Bus services operating in Huddersfield were cancelled during the morning, with some reinstated by lunchtime.

Some inbound flights to Leeds Bradford Airport had to be diverted to Liverpool and Manchester airports, while outbound flights were delayed, with some cancelled altogether.

Forecasters had predicted snow, with much of it falling over high ground, but Huddersfield was blanketed in snow all morning.

Roads, such as Woodhead Road from Meltham towards Lockwood, Manchester Road in the Colne Valley and even Bradford Road near Asda proved to be tricky for drivers who ventured out.

And once the snow melted surface water caused problems on Wakefield Road, from Cooper Bridge towards Junction 25 of the M62.

Tonight the gritters will be out monitoring the roads.

Tuesday is forecast to be cloudy, with patchy rain and it will feel milder.

The outlook from Wednesday is for it to feel cold, but bright spells should arrive by Friday.