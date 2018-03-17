The video will start in 8 Cancel

Heavier snow showers are on their way, and they could affect Town fans heading home from today’s game.

That’s the warning from Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens.

Flurries of snow have affected most parts of Kirklees so far today but only the higher areas have suffered any accumulation.

But that is likely to change from mid-afternoon.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Paul is forecasting snow to come from the east at the same time as 23,000 football supporters pack in to the John Smith’s Stadium.

It could be a slow and frustrating journey home, so let’s hope there’s three points in the bag to keep spirits up.

Says Paul: “While it might be sunny now don’t take it as read that it’s going to stay like that all afternoon.

“There’s going to be disruption at some point across most of Kirklees.

“If you’re heading out to go shopping just be aware we could get a heavy burst at any time.

“There’s a good chance snow showers will be more widespread later, through the evening and overnight.

“It looks like the snow will come at about 3pm or 4pm and then overnight it really get’s going.

“We could get 10-15cm over the hills and maybe 5-10cm in town.

“It’s already an exceptionally cold day, -3°C, which is 10 degrees below normal for mid March.

“It’s quite windy, we’ve got gusts of 40-50mph, so any snow we get will quickly drift.

“So on Sunday most of us should wake up to snow, but it will die out throughout the day and we’re only forecasting wintery showers for Monday.”