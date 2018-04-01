Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HEAVY snow is forecast over parts of northern England tomorrow, especially for high ground with a Yellow weather warning in place.

The Met Office says it is expected to fall between 3am on Easter Monday and midnight.

It says there is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

In addition there’s a small chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

But fears that we could be trading Easter egg hunts for snowball fights today (Sun) have faded as forecasters predict snow falling – but only on higher ground.

This afternoon will remain rather dreary and cloudy in West Yorkshire, but we might get lucky with some sunny spells expected too.

However, there remains the chance of one or two showers as well, but many places will miss them altogether.

This evening we can expect a few clear spells but then cloud will increase to bring spells of rain and snow from the south. The snow will mainly fall on the hills,

On higher ground there could be a fair amount of snow.

And if you are thinking of enjoying a day out in Wales – don’t bother with heavy rain expected to fall over most of the country.