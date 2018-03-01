Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A party of Shelley College students on a field trip to North Yorkshire has been left stranded due to heavy snow.

The group of 16 students and two teachers left Huddersfield on Monday morning for three nights and four days at the Cranedale Centre, a residential field studies centre at Kirby Grindalythe near Malton.

The group, on an A-level geography field trip, was due to return to Huddersfield today. Students called parents to say bad weather had prevented them returning and so they would be staying one more night.

The news prompted concern and criticism of the school for failing to notify parents officially.

(Image: UGC)

One mother who contacted the Examiner said: “The bus they were meant come home on was supposed to leave at 10.30 this morning. The bus couldn’t reach them so the centre’s minibus went to meet them, but it couldn’t get there and had to turn back.

“It worries me that both the coach and the centre’s minibus struggled. I accept they are teenagers of 16 and 17 but the college are responsible for their welfare and well-being. Whilst they have been there they were taken out of the centre to Flamborough Head, despite advice on avoiding travel by the Met Office.

“We have just heard that they are staying overnight and hoping to come back tomorrow morning.

“There has been no contact from the school to let parents know what is happening.”

A staff member at Cranedale said: “We haven’t had any more snow since this morning but the wind and the drifts are making it quite tricky.

“We have had two groups that have managed to get out.”

Shelley College could not be contacted for comment.