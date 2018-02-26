Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heavy snow will hit Huddersfield at 3am tomorrow morning ... and carry on for most of the next two day.

The Weather Channel has now given an hour by hour guide to the snowfall for Huddersfield.

And it looks like it will be a grim week ... unless you like snow, of course.

Tonight (Monday) will remain cold, the temperature will be -1° but it will feel more like -5° due to wind chill.

The Weather Channel predicts flurries of snow on Monday and heavier snow will begin falling at 3am on Tuesday with it continuing every hour until 3pm on Tuesday when there will be a brief respite.

Snow resumes at 6pm on Tuesday and is forecast to fall overnight and all day Wednesday with show showers featuring at various points on the forecast for Thursday until the weekend.

We may wake up to 3.1cm of snow tomorrow morning with a further 5cm of snow is on the cards by the end of Wednesday.

The cold conditions are likely to last through the week with very cold air from Russia crossing the UK while the easterly winds will result in a significant wind chill making it feel several degrees colder than thermometers show.

Even without the wind chill some locations will struggle to get above zero by day, with night-time temperatures plunging as low as -8˚C widely.

The potent wintry mix will arrive before the first day of the meteorological Spring which is Thursday.

Freezing Siberian winds will smash into milder, moist air and low pressure situated near the Bay of Biscay and northern Spain.

Forecaster Katie Greening from The Weather Channel said: “The extensive depression will become centred over southwestern parts of the British Isles overnight into Friday, setting up a strong pressure gradient and causing gusty easterly winds. Blizzard conditions are likely over higher ground.”