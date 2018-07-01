The video will start in 8 Cancel

This morning's knifing in Huddersfield town centre has once again thrown the spotlight on the rising tide in such offences.

Knife crime convictions in West Yorkshire are at their highest level in eight years

Knife and offensive weapon offences led to 770 cautions or sentences in West Yorkshire in 2017/18, the highest number in a year since 854 were recorded in 2009/10.

The number of convictions in the area has risen by 3% in a year, up from 744 in 2016/17.

The area saw 39 cautions or sentences handed out for knife and offensive weapon offences per 100,000 people, compared to a rate of 41 per 100,000 across England and Wales as a whole.

Across England and Wales there were 21,045 knife and offensive weapon offences that were formally dealt with by the Criminal Justice System

(CJS) in 2017/18. This is the highest number of offences dealt with since 2010/11 when there were 21,275 offences.

Early in June there was a horrifying knife attack on Huddersfield ring road.

Motorists watched in disbelief as a man jumped out of a VW taxi at traffic lights on Northgate at 2.30pm on Friday, June 1, pulled open the front passenger door and repeatedly stabbed the victim.

The man in the front tried to fend off the attacker and managed to slam the door.

The attacker then fled while the victim – described as “soaked in blood” – rushed to a nearby BMW, believed to be unconnected to the drama, and begged the driver to take him to hospital.

An eyewitness said: “I thought at first he was punching him but then I saw the blood. The man had stab wounds to his legs and his thumb. It looked like he had tried to stop the knife with his hand and he had a very, very deep wound to his thumb. He was absolutely soaked in blood and was in shock.”

Police are investigating the attack.

Parents were recently warned to be vigilant about online purchases after one child in West Yorkshire ordered a frightening looking knife.

West Yorkshire Police officer Charlotte Saville confiscated the weapon after police were alerted by a concerned parent.

She posted a photo on her Twitter page with the warning: “A concerned parent phoned to say their child had managed to order a dangerous weapon online.

“Seized and child advised regarding dangers. Enquiries into website will be done.”