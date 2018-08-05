The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

She’s only nine-years-old but she’s made a monkey out of football stars Gareth Bale and Dele Ali.

Charlotte McLellan, of Highburton, has starred in the latest advert for BT Sport.

The budding actress, who attends Shepley-based Rebel School of Theatre Arts, landed her biggest role to date – and took it all in her stride.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)



Charlotte stars in a one-minute promotional video entitled: Take Them All On in which she plays football, rugby and tennis.

And she does indeed take them all on as she chips Wales international Bale and nutmegs England ace Ali.

She also runs rings round England women’s football captain Steph Houghton and out-manoeuvres MotoGP road racer Cal Crutchlow.

Former England soccer legends Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard also appear on the video, commentating from the staircase in Charlotte’s fictional home.

Charlotte won through auditions in Manchester and London to clinch the role and she went to London with mum Nicci for three separate days of filming.

She met all the stars but reckoned Cal was her favourite.

Charlotte, who had appeared as an extra in TV drama series Victoria, has proved a big hit in the advert and Nicci said: “We are so proud of her. The reaction has been amazing.”

Charlotte played football last year for Kirkburton Juniors but is now concentrating on dance and acting.

“She did do all the tricks but maybe she had a bit of help,” said Nicci.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Nicci and husband Andrew have another talented daughter Ruby, 11, who plays golf – and the piano. But there’s no acting experience in the family.

“Charlotte’s just got a very outgoing personality,” said Nicci.

Charlotte wants to be an actor when she grows up and her favourite TV programme is Emmerdale.