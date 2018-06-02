Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers have had to negotiate some unusual hazards on the motorways today.

Highways England reported that a sofa had blocked a lane on the M62 near Junction 32 at Castleford and a rolling road block was needed to get it shifted.

There were also reports of a suitcase spilled Westbound near Junction 22 at Rishworth Moor – so hopefully someone’s holiday wasn’t ruined before it had started.

And @Debbbooo on Twitter tweeted: “Just seen a cyclist riding down the hard shoulder of the M62. Stupid has just reached new levels.”

Meanwhile, on the A1M near Catterick in North Yorkshire a flock of 20 geese caused traffic to be held for a while.

Motorists had a gander at the geese as they waddled off down the outside lane.

Highways England tweeted: “A family of geese are admiring the new section of recently opened motorway between Leeming and Barton. Traffic officers currently have northbound traffic held while we deal.”

Highways England was hoping for better on the roads this afternoon and tweeted: “Safe travels this afternoon.”