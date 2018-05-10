Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They are famous for delivering lambs and shearing sheep and their crack-of-dawn Facebook Live broadcasts had hundreds of people glued to their screens every morning.

Now farmer Robert and the rest of the Nicholson family at Cannon Hall Farm in Cawthorne are delivering another first – a gin festival.

Cannon Hall Farm touched a nationwide audience last month when they featured on the week-long Springtime on the Farm show on Channel 5.

TV viewers watched Robert and other farmhands help ewes give birth, gently but firmly bringing new-born lambs into the world.

On Saturday night the animals will be tucked up while the adults party.

Cannon Hall Farm Gin Festival will be held on Saturday, May 12 (6.30pm-11.30pm) – and it’s strictly over 18s only.

Farm spokesman Nicky Hyde said there would be a huge selection of gins, including many distilled in Yorkshire.

She added: “There’ll be a great party atmosphere with live music, tasty food prepared by our chefs and a gin cocktail bar.

“Guests will be able to meet distillers, try free samples and learn more about the fantastic gins they produce. And you’ll also have the opportunity to take home a bottle or two of your favourites from our on-site bottle shop.”

Tickets at £14 per person, with a £1 booking fee, include a special gin glass and a handy gin guide.

On the evening gins and cocktails will be available on a token system to make everything quick and easy. Tokens are £5 each with one token paying for a single measure of gin, garnish and a mixer and two tokens paying for a gin cocktail.

Tokens will be available for purchase at the event with cash and card. Or you can save time and collect your tokens as you arrive by pre-ordering online when you buy your tickets.

Tickets must been booked in advance. Ring 01226 790427 or go to www.cannonhallfarm.co.uk .