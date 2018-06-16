Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What does the future hold for Huddersfield town centre?

With several major retailers beset by financial woes, declining footfall and online competition, we ask four key figures what can be done to protect our high street.

“I stopped shopping in Huddersfield after getting my third parking ticket”

Kate Hardcastle, founder of business transformation specialist Insight With Passion, said short-termism and a failure to evolve had finally caught up with some high street chains. Directors who in the early 2000s dismissed the looming threat of Amazon – saying “no one is going to buy a sofa online” – were now paying the price for their complacency.

“Board rooms have been making decisions for the year ahead and not planning for the long-term,” she said. “These store closures would not have been as dramatic if they had been evolving over time.”

The high street remained hidebound in its thinking. “When M&S or House of Fraser closes a store, too many are hanging their hats on another big retailer saving it,” she said. Instead, vacant space should be used for “social retailing” with attractive places to meet, eat and drink; children’s play areas; or shared space for “alliances” of small independent retailers offering complementary products.

Kate worked on transforming Wakefield’s Ridings Centre. She said: “The changes we implemented a few years ago have resulted in increased footfall and sales. Improve the basics. They have toilets and baby changing facilities that have won awards, good access and disabled facilities. The Garden provides food and beverages and has a children’s play area.”

Kate said she was proud of her Huddersfield roots, but added: “I stopped shopping in Huddersfield after getting my third parking ticket.” The last straw was when Kate was “slightly delayed” returning to her car because she had her young twins in tow. “I’m not saying I didn’t deserve to get ticketed, but that was too much like hard work for me. It brings in revenue, but to the detriment of retailers.”

Kate said shops had to sell to their strengths. “Online shopping is efficient, but there’s no emotion about it. Shops need to provide brilliant customer service, brilliant products to be exceptional and different to online.”

"We have a real fight on our hands"

Steven Leigh, head of policy and research at the Huddersfield-based Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The threat to retailing is coming from every angle and there is no magic wand to fix it. We have a real fight on our hands.

“Business rates have been killing the high street for a long time. Everyone agrees it is not the best way to raise taxes on businesses because the rates become payable even before the shop doors open on Monday morning. If you are paying £5,000 a week in business rates and no one has come into your shop by 10am on Monday morning, you have a problem.

“Chamber of Commerce nationally and locally has called for a fundamental reform of business rates and we continue to campaign for that. But I don’t think extra taxes on online retailers is the answer. Taxing the customer is not the answer. Cutting business rates is far more important than trying to add extra taxes as a solution to this.”

Edge-of-town retail “sheds” which have profited at the expense of smaller town centre stores due to factors such as free parking were also being hit. “At a time of austerity, holding large stocks in-store is tying up valuable capital,” he said.

Mr Leigh added: “Many councils view parking income as a cash cow, but there’s no doubt it puts people off coming into town. Do you really want to spend half an hour in a traffic jam and when you get into town spent £2 or £3 to park your car and go to the shops, hoping to find the thing you want, when online you can complete your transaction from home in 20 seconds and have the goods delivered to your door the next day?”

Mr Leigh is part of the steering group formed to support efforts to win Business Improvement District (BID) status for Huddersfield.

He said such a scheme could help make the town centre a more attractive place to visit.

"Town centre businesses need to work together as never before"

Gareth Davies, managing director of social media services firm Voodoo SMS, who is involved in the town centre radio link-up and is a key figure in the drive for BID status for Huddersfield, said town centre businesses needed to work together as never before.

Under the BID scheme, businesses in the town centre would be able to put forward ideas to improve trading conditions funded from a small levy on their rateable value – typically between 1% and 2%.

Neighbouring Halifax and Wakefield already have BIDs while Brighouse is also planning BID status for the town.

Such a levy – amounting to about £120 a year for a typical small trader – could generate about £368,000 for improvements agreed by local businesses over and above services already provided by the council, said Gareth.

That might pay to build on one-off events such as a Christmas market, extend the radio scheme or providing street marshals to help the town achieve a “Purple Flag” for being a safe town centre.

Gareth said about 20% of shop units in Huddersfield town centre were empty currently compared with a national average of about 14%. Providing additional services could increase footfall and reduce vacancies as a lot of businesses looking to open in new locations were attracted to towns with BID status as it showed there was a willingness to invest in the town.

"The future lies in making our town centres attractive spaces"

Paul Kemp, service director for Economy, Regeneration & Culture at Kirklees Council, said the future for town centres lay in making them attractive spaces.

He said: “The pace of change in our retail activity continues to increase and the impact of this is being keenly felt in our town centres. We are fully aware that our town centres need to reposition themselves to reflect these changing retail and social trends and to adapt to the fact that a visit to a town centre is becoming increasingly a choice rather than a necessity.

“This is a national and international trend but the solutions need to be locally based to give our town centres a sustainable future. The future lies in making our town centres attractive spaces where people want to visit to socialise and spend their leisure time.”

He said the council was committed to playing its part in making Huddersfield an experience destination with a new cultural quarter providing things to see and do and an expansion of opportunities in the town for eating, drinking and socialising.”

He said more former commercial and retail premises would need to be redeveloped for town centre living to help provide sustainable housing near to transport connections. This would benefit businesses in the town centre from big chains to local independents as they became the local facilities for people living in and around the town centre.”

Mr Kemp said national retailers continued to recognise that Huddersfield as a good place to operate a retail business, adding: “We will play our part in creating an environment that encourages local people to keep supporting the town’s businesses and attracts further investment.”