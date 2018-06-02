The video will start in 8 Cancel

The camaraderie of wartime Britain returned to the normally humdrum streets of Brighouse on Saturday as 20,000 revellers flocked to the 1940s event.

As always the free event – which continues on Sunday – took over the whole town centre and featured a step back in time with a host of re-enactors, dancers, singers, military displays and vehicles.

And despite the warm temperatures dozens of people went the extra mile to put on a bit of 1940s glamour.

One of those taking part was 65-year-old Phillip Cadogan, a radiographer from Lindley, a keen re-enactor who has been interested in World War Two since the 1970s.

Phillip, who was dressed in a Russian uniform, said: “I’ve been all over the world, re-enacting. I’ve been to Russia three times, Leningrad twice and Moscow once.

“We re-enacted the Siege of Leningrad, now St Petersburg, with hundreds of Germans in the snow and I’ve just come back from an event in Berlin.

“My wife Pauline, a nurse at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, is here too in period costume – standard WW2 dress with a basket.

“It’s a lovely event and it’s great to see all the shops and pubs decked out with patriotic bunting and everybody supporting the town so well.”

Adding a touch of glamour were identical twins Debbie Holland, of Hebden Bridge, and her sister Rainy Thacker.

Rainy, who is the older twin by 10 minutes, said: ”We have been coming every year since it started and we always go to the one at Haworth which is brilliant.

“There’s a lovely atmosphere here today. The music is fab and we love it.”

Anne Colley, chairman of the committee of Brighouse Business Initiative which organises the event said: “It’s all going very well. It’s been very busy and there’s a good atmosphere and everyone seems to be enjoying themselves.”

She said they had hoped for a Spitfire flypast but this had not proved possible.

In common with many such events, SS uniforms and insignia are not permitted at the event and anyone wearing them will be asked to leave.