Firefighters from across West Yorkshire battled for several hours to stop a large fire at a plastics factory spreading to neighbouring buildings.

At the height of the blaze, 70 firefighters and two aerial appliances were at Crompton Mouldings on the Armytage Road industrial estate at Brighouse.

The fire, which broke out at around 2pm on Wednesday, gutted the building and led to the closure of Wakefield Road, causing delays for thousands of motorists.

Members of the public were advised to keep windows and doors closed. There were no reports of any injuries.

Crews used 10 large water jets to stop the flames spreading to two buildings either side of the plastics firm. Black smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed but it is believed to have started in a moulding machine’s oven.

Crews were praised for working hard in extremely difficult conditions which were made harder by the very warm weather.

Around 15 staff at the factory were evacuated to a nearby building supplies depot where they were given water. Crompton Mouldings staff were said to be ‘devastated’ and in shock.

Jim Butters, one of the fire officers at the scene, said: “When we first arrived we were faced with a serious fire that was fully involved in the building.

“We have managed to attack that fire fairly promptly and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring buildings – that has been quite an involved task because it’s quite a large site.”

He added: “As we all know the (weather) conditions were extremely hot, it’s extremely hard work for the firefighters but they have done an excellent job, particularly the first crews on the scene.”

Mr Butters said he believed that everyone had got out of the building safely.

“We worked closely with site management but everybody appears to have got out safely.”

As the afternoon went on the number of crews at the scene were reduced.

Incident commander Toby May said crews had worked very hard in the extremely hot weather.

Shortly before 5pm he said that a ‘slight fire’ was still burning inside the building but the number of crews had been scaled back.

He said firefighters would remain at the scene “long into the evening”.

A spokesman for the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue service said: “Crews have worked extremely hard in difficult conditions.

“They managed to save two buildings either side of the one involved in the fire.”

Wakefield Road was closed in both directions as crews tackled the fire. The closure caused serious congestion in the area. It was re-opened at around 5pm.