A huge rescue operation was launched last night (Saturday) to help a group of teenagers stranded on the moors with two needing to be airlifted to hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh party were on an expedition in the Pennines when conditions deteriorated yesterday evening (Sat).

Four mountain rescue teams, involving a total of around 40 people, spent seven hours working in snow and ice to help the stricken youngsters.

Volunteers from Holme Valley, Oldham, Glossop and Woodhead mountain rescue were drafted in.

One boy had suffered a leg injury and another girl had a muscle injury - meaning both needed to be airlifted to safety.

Owen Phillips, Team Leader at Holme Valley Mountain Rescue team, who controlled the entire operation, and who has been involved in rescue operations for 18 years, said: “I have nothing but praise for the way the party reacted.

“They were just the unfortunate victims of the conditions and the circumstances.

“They were met with an extremely hazardous situation but they did all the right things in very challenging conditions indeed with a wind chill of minus 7/8.”

The students were trapped on a remote part of Black Hill, a 1,900ft summit in the middle of the High Peak, when the alarm was raised around 7pm to Derbyshire Police.

One of the party, who were all aged around 16 years old, suffered an injury to his lower leg and was left unable to carry on walking in hazardous, freezing conditions.

Two of the group had remained with the injured teenager while the other four members of the party descended off the hill to safety.

However, after the first mountain rescuers arrived, it was discovered a girl who had stayed with casualty had suffered a muscle injury and was also immobile.

A helicopter from the Coastguard agency was summoned but its approach was hampered by poor visibility in driving sleet and snow and it was forced to circle the area waiting for conditions to improve.

In the meantime mountain rescue teams began moving the two casualties by hand on stretchers eventually moving them more than a mile-and-a-half to the summit of Black Hill.

After flying to Manchester Airport to refuel the Coastguard helicopter was eventually able to reach the group at around 2am.

The two casualties were airlifted to hospital in Sheffield for a full assessment of their injuries and their condition.

It’s believed the injuries were minor and rescuers said the pair, who are from Leicestershire, were in ‘good spirits’ in the hospital this morning (sunday).

Mr Phillips added: “Initially it looked like it was going to be a straightforward rescue mission. We thought the coastguard helicopter would come in and that would be that but it turned out very differently.

“When I saw them they were quite pleased to see us but they were bearing up fairly well.

“I hope this doesn’t put them off enjoying the outdoors in the future.”