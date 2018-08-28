Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager whose body was found in woodland off a rural Huddersfield road had been due to pick up his A Level results on the day he died.

The body of Greenhead College student Owen Williams, 18, was found on Hollins Hey landfill site on Thursday, August 16, off Blackley Road between Ainley Top and Elland.

Greenhead College’s 2018 A Level results published by the Examiner on the day show OAW Williams sat exams in business studies, maths, economics and an extended project.

It is not currently known whether he had received his results.

West Yorkshire Police said Owen’s body was discovered at 8.45pm after reports of a concern for his safety.

They have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “We were called to a wooded area off Blackley Road at about 8.45pm on Thursday August 17 after receiving reports of a concern for safety.

“Officers attended and found the body of an 18-year-old male. There are no suspicious circumstances.”

Meanwhile West Yorkshire’s coroners office has opened an inquest into Owen’s death. It was adjourned to a date to be confirmed.

On Facebook, people paid tribute to Owen.

Lyn Facey said: “The poor young man. This is shocking that he and many others slipped through the net. The holes in the net are getting bigger due to the lack of services which are in short supply.”

Sarah Cookson said: “So sad for all the family and his friends.”

Jo Binns said: “This has to stop now, far too many young men taking their lives. RIP.”

Where to get help if you're struggling You don't have to suffer in silence if you're struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help. Samaritans: Phone 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email jo@samaritans.org, in confidence Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won't show up on your bill PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141 Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58

Sean Wood said: “Really sad to hear that. Thoughts with the lad’s family and friends.”

And Brandon Brayshaw said: “There is not enough support for people suffering mental health problems.”

