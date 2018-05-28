Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager who went into Huddersfield town centre to celebrate her 18th birthday ended up getting glassed in the face.

Jess Coleman was left with a gaping wound in her forehead after getting caught in the crossfire in a bar brawl.

She had only been in Five Bar in Cross Church Street for 20 minutes when a man walked in off the street and attacked a man who was with two women nearby.

He then lifted a glass from an overhead rack at the bar and launched it across the room, but it missed his intended victim - and hit Jess in the face.

She said: “One of the women threw a drink and it splashed me so I grabbed a napkin from the bar and looked down to clean it off my arm.

“Then I could tell a glass hit my head. I think I was just in his path.

“I looked down again and saw the blood pouring down. I couldn’t see out my left eye because there was so much blood.

“I fainted. I think it was from the shock.

“The bouncer picked me up and took me upstairs to a first aider.”

Jess, who is from Liversedge, had travelled into town with two of her friends and went to the Slug and Lettuce and Revolution first.

She said she had little to drink and is lucky she has a good memory of the incident.

The Mirfield Free Grammar student, who is in the middle of doing her A Level exams, said: “If I hadn't looked down at my arm to dry it off, it could have been my eye or the back of my head [that was hit] and it could have killed me.”

A bouncer rushed her upstairs where she received first aid and emergency services were called, but the ambulances were too busy and her parents had to come to the bar and take her to hospital, where the cut was glued.

Jess, who is due to start studying an events management degree at Leeds Beckett University in September, said: "I think the bar staff should have [tackled the fight] sooner when it was getting rowdy, but I think they handled the situation with me well.

“The bouncer should have taken him outside, rather than further in towards the bar which was nearer the glasses.”

The culprit was described as black, around six feet tall and wearing a white shirt.

Jess’s sister Becky posted an appeal to identify him on Facebook and it was shared more than 800 times.

Jess said: “It’s not what I wanted when I’d just turned 18 and has knocked my confidence a bit.

“I’m not a violent person, I never even argue - it’s annoying that the nicest people get the worst of it.

“He needs to realise that his actions can hurt people other than just those he tries to hurt.

“I’m not going to go out much now.”

The incident happened at about 11.30pm - just half an hour after the bar switches to serving drinks in plastic glasses.

A spokesperson for Five Bar said: “We have done everything right that we could have done and we’re devastated, but it’s just the nature of the beast.

“The incident was captured on five HD cameras and we’ve handed all the CCTV to the police.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed there is an ongoing investigation, but were unable to provide further details.