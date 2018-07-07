Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A summer ball is being staged in memory of a teenager tragically killed in a road accident.

The event at The Casa on Elland Road in Brighouse on Friday, July 13 is in honour of 15-year-old Shannen Harker who died alongside dad Stephen Rushworth when his car crashed in Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse, in 2008.

Proceeds will go to The Forget Me Not Childrens Hospice and The Joseph Salmon Trust, two charities that offered Shannen’s family and friends endless support throughout that tragic time. Shannen was a pupil at Rastrick High School.

There have been many fundraising deaths since her death but the ball will probably be the biggest one held so far.

It starts at 7pm, includes a three course meal, entertainment from band The City Walls, raffle and auction with top prizes and a DJ to finish off the night. Tickets cost £39.50 or £350 for a table of 10 (first come first served on tables of 10 as not many left). Can be purchased by messaging ‘summer charity ball’ on facebook or emailing ‘shannenssummerball@outlook.com’.

Shannen’s close friend Alice Enderby said: “Shannen was a beautiful, well loved girl and was a wonderful daughter, the best big sister and amazing friend to many. This year not only marks the 10 year anniversary of tragically losing Shannen, it also marks what would have been her 25th birthday.

“We feel that these are both reasons to host an amazing event in her memory to celebrate her life and raise as much money as we possibly can for charities that have supported us immensely over the years.

“We have held various successful fundraisers over the years but this year we want to go bigger and better! We want to make the ball an amazing night for Shannen’s family and friends but more importantly, want to make sure we end up with a final pot that smashes any total we have raised previously.”