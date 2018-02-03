Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarket staff called police about a customer they suspected of drink-driving.

Andrew Swales was stopped as he pulled into the driveway of his Liversedge home late on January 9.

He was almost two-and-half times the legal limit but told Kirklees magistrates that he had felt fine to drive.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, explained that police were contacted by staff who had witnessed the 56-year-old leaving the local petrol station and were concerned that he had been drinking.

They followed him along Union Road in Liversedge and onto James Street where he stopped outside his house.

He was arrested and police station breath tests showed that he had 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath, Mrs Jones said.

This was almost two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Swales, who held no previous convictions, told magistrates: “I felt okay to drive. I’m really sorry for what I’ve done.”

Magistrates banned him from driving for 20 months.

He was also fined £365 and will have to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.