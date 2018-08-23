Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a house in Almondbury in the early hours of today (Thursday).

Police said they were contacted by the fire service just before 1am to reports a car had hit a building in Almondbury Bank.

This morning the fence of a house in the street was demolished, with a large piece of wood sticking out of a van nearby.

Eyewitness Al Sykes told the Examiner there had been a big police presence with fire and ambulance services there too.

He said: “I just heard loads of racket, I looked up the road, saw people getting put in a police van which sped off with lights flashing. A recovery truck just came, this is what has made the loud noise. Smashed up vehicles were being put on the back of the truck so a serious crash by the look of it.”

Police said one man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving whilst unfit through drink.

He was still in police custody this afternoon.