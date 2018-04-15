The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters were called to a narrow lane off Manchester Road, Huddersfield , to deal with a car which had been deliberately set on fire.

A fire engine from Huddersfield station attended the scene at Stoney Battery Road, a track which leads to industrial units between Thornton Lodge and Milnsbridge .

The car was gutted by the time fire crews arrived on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was reported at 6.10am.

“Nothing was left of the car which was fully alight when we arrived. It wasn’t possible to tell what make and model it was. It looks to have been abandoned and torched.”

It is believed that the car may have been stolen, dumped and then set on fire.

West Yorkshire Police have been informed.