A system launched to prevent ‘health tourism’ is set to double its fees after just two years.

The government has announced plans to increase the immigration health surcharge paid by temporary migrants to the UK – raising £220m extra for the NHS each year.

The surcharge will rise from £200 to £400 per year.

The annual charge is paid by people from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) who are seeking to live in the UK for six months or more to work, study or join family.

The £400 fee is paid when immigration applications are made.

The discounted rate for students and those on the Youth Mobility Scheme will increase from £150 to £300.

Those paying it are then exempt from NHS charges for treatment which temporary visitors have to pay.

Health tourism, where people travel to Britain for NHS treatments they are not entitled to, took up about 0.3% of the NHS’s budget, according to the fact-checking website Full Fact last year.

The treatment of people who fall ill while visiting the UK costs the NHS about £1.8bn a year.

Health Minister James O’Shaughnessy said: “Our NHS is always there when you need it, paid for by British taxpayers.

“We welcome long-term migrants using the NHS, but it is only right that they make a fair contribution to its long-term sustainability.

“By increasing the surcharge so that it better reflects the actual costs of using health services, this government is providing an extra £220 million a year to support the NHS.”

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said: “It is only right that people who come to the UK should contribute to the running of the NHS.

“The surcharge offers access to health care services that are far more comprehensive and at a much lower cost than many other countries.

“The income generated goes directly to NHS services, helping to protect and sustain our world-class healthcare system for everyone who uses it.”