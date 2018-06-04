Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi passenger who was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight has discharged himself from hospital, police have revealed.

He was sitting in the front seat of a VW taxi that had stopped at Huddersfield ring road traffic lights at Northgate on Friday afternoon when the attack happened.

Witnesses described how, as the taxi waited at the lights, a man jumped out of the rear passenger side door and began stabbing the man in the front seat.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The attacker then fled the scene, leaving his victim “soaked in blood” with stab wounds to his legs and a nasty defensive wound to his thumb.

The injured man ran to a nearby BMW and asked to be taken to hospital but another motorist spotted the incident and blocked the BMW in until the police arrived.

West Yorkshire Police today revealed that the victim has since discharged himself from hospital.

A statement read: “The victim received minor injuries, discharged himself from hospital and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police are still seeking any witnesses to the attack , which took place at 2.30pm last Friday (June 1).

Anyone with information should ring Kirklees CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.