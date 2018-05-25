Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The amazing invincibility of the human spirit shone through at the Examiner’s Community Awards.

The glittering annual awards were held last night at the John Smith’s Stadium and hosted by ITN news presenter Nina Hossain.

People battling back against all the odds were the winners in two very moving categories.

Richard Ford won the Courage Award. He was left completely paralysed by a massive stroke … but what has happened since that terrible day back in June 2011 has marked him out as a man of great courage and tenacity.

For not only has he battled back to become a family man again he has done sponsored events to raise money for charity and has even set up his own community project and he drove his electric wheelchair on to the stage to collect his award.

The Young Personality Award went to Maisie Catt . Despite losing both legs to meningitis, eight-year-old Maisie from Mirfield is a little human dynamo who is being tipped as a future Paralympian after taking up the martial art of taekwondo.

There was a surprise award – the Examiner Special Award for Outstanding Community Spirit – which went to Robert Williamson who had been shortlisted in the Services to Charity award which had been won by Joan and Tony Gorton who have worked tirelessly for 40 years to improve epilepsy services in our area.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Robert, of Kirkheaton, had organised a bore hole to provide fresh water to a village in Kenya – paying the £40,000 bill himself – and had also flown out to Kenya to help a badly scalded child desperately needing specialist treatment in Nairobi.

Revealing the award and paying tribute to Robert, Examiner editor Wayne Ankers said: “Robert’s humanity and generosity is simply overwhelming which is why we are delighted to present him with this special award.”

He was asked by Nina about the moment the first clean water came out of the ground.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

He joked: “Nothing seemed to come for ages so I began to wonder if I ought to slide out of there. But when the water did eventually appear it was the most amazing moment to see the look on their faces.”

The bore hole now bears a plaque with Robert’s name on it.”

The Sports Personality Award was a very young field this year and the judges simply could not decide between the three teenagers as they had all done so well in their respective sports.

The award was shared between world Taekwondo champion Aaliyah Powell , world and European acrobatic gymnastics champion Olivia Procter and top English bowler Fern Beaumont .

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The final award of the night, the Achievement Award, went to superdad Ben Carpenter from Huddersfield.

The 33-year-old is one of youngest gay men in Yorkshire to adopt a child and the first single man to apply in Kirklees – and now the proud adoptive father of four disabled children ... and he paid a moving tribute to them and his network of helpers who support him.

Wayne said: “Anyone who has children knows just how challenging that can be but to adopt four alone and all with special needs is simply beyond most people’s comprehension.

“That is why Ben has thoroughly deserved this award and the spotlight it has shone on the need for more adopters to come forward.”

2018 Examiner Community Award winners

Full list of winners

Friend of the Year: Suzanne, Amy and Lizzie Gunson

Young Personality: Maisie Catt

Emergency Services Award: Bill O’Brien

Sports Team of the Year: Underbank Rangers

Sports Personality: Joint winners Aaliyah Powell, Olivia Procter and Fern Beaumont

Courage Award: Richard Ford

Arts Award: Bill Forde

Community Event Award: Ravensknowle Gala

Services to the Community: Uniform Exchange

Community Group: Colne Valley Museum

Community Project: Destitute Asylum Seekers Huddersfield

Services to Charity: Joan and Tony Gorton

Examiner Special Award for Outstanding Community Spirit: Robert Williamson

Achievement Award: Ben Carpenter