Friends and relatives of Gaz Atkinson have released balloons in a poignant tribute to the popular doorman, who was killed on Tuesday night.

Less than 24 hours on from his shock death , a group of about 50 people who knew him gathered near Mavericks bar where he worked on King Street in Huddersfield town centre.

One man cried "Taken too soon", while a woman shouted "Much love man", as dozens of black and white helium filled balloons were released into the sky by mourners.

Many huddled together and shed tears at the loss of the 25-year-old, as the rain began to fall.

The quickly arranged tribute was a precursor to a larger one planned at the same location at 7pm on Friday.

It was held after confusion about the 'official' tribute later in the week.

Police have launched a murder inquiry after Gaz was found seriously injured with stab wounds at a home on Bentley Street in Lockwood.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police immediately.

You can use the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

The police can also be contacted online using Live Chat via the Contact Us section of the West Yorkshire Police website.