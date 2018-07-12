Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has today (Thurs) admitted stabbing a 20-year-old man in the chest at a Calderdale park last month.

Samuel Smith, 18, pleaded guilty this morning before a judge at Bradford Crown Court to wounding Alec Miller with intent to do him grievous bodily harm and having a knife in Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge.

Mr Miller was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary on June 9 after being stabbed once in the chest, but no information about his current condition was provided during the short hearing.

It is understood that the complainant suffered a punctured lung as a result of the stabbing.

Smith had been living at a hostel in Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, after being released on licence from a previous custodial sentence.

His solicitor advocate Rachel Smith submitted that because of her client’s previous record and the fact that he was only 18 the case should be adjourned for the preparation of a probation service report and a psychiatric report.

She told Judge Neil Davey QC that a suitable date for sentence for all would be September 10.

Judge Davey told Smith that in order for the right sentence to be passed it was important that the court had further information about him and what led him to commit the offences he had admitted.

“You must remain in custody in the meantime, but on the 10th of September, with all the relevant information, you will be sentenced,” the judge told Smith.