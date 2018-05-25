Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has denied stabbing a man in Huddersfield town centre.

Mohammed Asad, 19, made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday in relation to an incident near Tokyo nightclub on March 29 this year.

The 22-year-old alleged victim suffered serious injuries caused by a knife.

Asad, of Bentley Street in Lockwood , pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent and having a knife.

At 4.30am on March 29, police were called to Queen Street to reports a man had been hurt. He was taken to hospital.

A large area of Queen Street, from Queensgate, opposite the University of Huddersfield , was cordoned off while investigations were carried out.

Asad also appeared in court in relation to an alleged assault and theft that took place on December 21 last year and was joined in the dock by a co-accused Adam Al-Khatab.

The 20-year-old, of Belmont Street in Huddersfield, appeared in court wearing navy shorts and a black hoodie.

They both pleaded not guilty to theft and Asad pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A joint trial date was set for August 13.

Asad was remanded in custody and Al-Khatab was released on unconditional bail.