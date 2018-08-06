The video will start in 8 Cancel

A dangerous driver sped through Dewsbury streets at more than double the 30mph limit.

Teenager Cynnan Jones appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody and pleaded guilty to the offence.

The 19-year-old had been at large for several months after failing to turn up for a previous court hearing in May.

He led police on a prolonged chase through various roads including Cedar Road, Walnut Drive, Ossett Lane, Leeds Road, Mill Lane and Station Road in Dewsbury.

The offence happened shortly after 6pm on March 9, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “The pursuit was in residential areas in excess of double the 30mph limit and other vehicles had to take evasive action to avoid his Skoda Octavia.

“The defendant went onto the wrong side of the road, crossing the double white lines.

“He went over speed humps and took corners at excessive speeds.”

The chase came to an end with Jones, of Healey Lane in Batley, ultimately abandoning his car and running off.

Magistrates committed his case to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing.

He appeared in custody after missing a hearing in May for an offence of driving whilst disqualified, which he denies.

Magistrates bailed him with conditions that he lives and sleeps at his address and reports to Dewsbury Police Station the day prior to his crown court hearing.