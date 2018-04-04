Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy is being treated for serious head injuries after he was attacked with a plank of wood.

The 15-year-old victim was hurt after being struck with the plank in the “frenzied attack” on Manchester Road in Linthwaite on Sunday night. He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary where he was being treated for head injuries.

Police say they were called to the scene near the junction with Linfit Fold at 11.20pm and subsequently arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with the assault. He has since been released pending further enquiries.

A female resident, who knows one of the witnesses, said a number of people ran to the boy’s aid when they saw what was happening.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: “It was a frenzied attack which only stopped when a number of people ran towards him [the attacker].

“He left the boy and chased another. A local nurse gave first aid and his mother was contacted. He is still in hospital now.”

The Linthwaite resident added: “He used a plank of wood from a skip. The kids were out late and had been throwing eggs at the nearby bus stop, but they certainly didn’t deserve what happened.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 11.20pm on Sunday 1st April following reports of an assault which occurred on Manchester Road in Linthwaite, Huddersfield.

“A 15 year old male was reported to have been struck with a piece of wood receiving head injuries and was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 54 year old man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further investigation.”