Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy underwent a three-hour operation to relieve bleeding on the brain after being repeatedly struck over the head with a plank of wood.

Oliver Hallissey, 15, was rushed to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and later transferred to Leeds General Infirmary after the attack which happened late on Easter Sunday near to his home in Manchester Road, Linthwaite.

Oliver’s mum, Annette Erdelyi, who had been alerted to the incident by a neighbour knocking on her door, said Oliver had been walking home with a friend after 11pm when a man hit his friend with a wooden plank.

When Oliver went to intervene, the man struck Oliver about the head five or six times in what one witness called “a frenzied attack.”

The assault only ended when other people arrived at the scene.

Oliver was taken to A&E at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary while his friend was taken to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax for stitches to a head wound.

Annette said: “Oliver was drifting in and out of consciousness, he was vomiting and could not feel his legs. He had no reflexes and could not do simple things like touch his nose.

“They sent him for a CT scan and they found a bleed on the brain. He was taken to LGI and was put on a drip and given morphine. By Thursday, he wasn’t eating or drinking. He had another scan and they found a blood clot as well as a fracture of the skull on his hairline.”

Oliver underwent three hours of surgery which involved removing a small part of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain.

Annette added: “After he came out of surgery, he was totally different. He got his appetite back and eventually came off the drip. Instead of morphine, he was on paracetamol. He has been fantastic.”

Oliver, who attends Colne Valley High School, was able to return home and has now given a full statement to police.

“Oliver was drifting in and out of consciousness, he was vomiting and could not feel his legs"

The Examiner reported how a number of people ran to the boy’s aid when they saw what was happening and how a local nurse gave first aid.

Police said they were called to the scene in Manchester Road near the junction with Linfit Fold at 11.20pm on Easter Sunday.

A 54-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the assault. He has been released pending further enquiries.