Temporary traffic lights have been installed on a major commuter road five days after it was closed because of a water burst.

Yorkshire Water had to close part of the A6024 Woodhead Road at Thongsbridge on Wednesday, February 21, when the water burst caused surface flooding.

It was closed between Thong Lane, Miry Lane and Calf Hill Road.

Yorkshire Water, on the roadworks.org site, have listed it to be re-opened tomorrow, Tuesday February 27, but they did not confirm a day or time it would be re-opened when asked by the Examiner on Monday.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: “We were made aware of a burst water pipe on Woodhead Road on Wednesday evening with a team dispatched as quickly as possible.

“To deal with the big burst we have had to close the road for safety reasons. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and the road re-opened on Sunday with three-way traffic lights in place.”