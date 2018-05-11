Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of stealing from Asda has been banned from entering any branch of the supermarket in Kirklees.

Ali Jalali, 50, is accused of targeting the Mill Street West store in Dewsbury twice on November 11 last year and March 25 this year.

He allegedly took entertainment goods worth a total of £90 from the supermarket on these dates.

Jalali, of Water Street in Springwood, pleaded not guilty to both offences.

He appeared before Kirklees magistrates via a prison video link.

In March he was jailed for offences of theft and breach of a suspended sentence order and is due to be released from custody tomorrow (May 10).

A store detective will give evidence at his trial, which will take place at the Huddersfield court on June 14.

When Jalali is released from prison he will be subject to conditional bail.

As part of this he will have to keep out of all Asda stores within Kirklees.