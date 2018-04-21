The video will start in 8 Cancel

Vinyl lovers camped on the streets of Huddersfield town centre to be in with a chance of scooping some rare records.

The annual Record Store Day pulled in the crowds to Huddersfield’s Vinyl Tap.

And for some the prospect of getting their hands on limited edition records meant a night on the pavement outside.

With the John William Street store opening at 7am, about 20 music fans got in the queue the day before.

Vinyl Tap owner Tony Boothroyd said it was “bonkers” how many people were prepared to sleep outside his shop.

By the time the doors were thrown open first thing this morning there were 100 people waiting outside.

“There was a big queue right round the block, it was bananas,” he said.

“Some people set up camp at 6pm the evening before and by midnight there was about 20 of them.

“There was about 100 waiting first thing, which is absolutely bonkers.

“We let them in at 7am to get warm and get a free Dark Woods coffee, but we couldn’t sell them anything until 8am.

“We thought Record Store Day might have peaked for the 10th anniversary last year, but it’s as big as ever and the busiest one we’ve ever had.”

Many of those who sacrificed sleep to get exclusive items went home happy.

Rare releases that were snapped up included, just one copy of a Tears For Fears 12ins, Head Over Heels and only five copies of an ABBA 7ins single Summer Night City on multi-coloured yellow vinyl.

“The red hot one that everyone wanted was the new one by the Courteeners,” Tony said. “We sold our 15 copies straight away but we probably could have sold 50. We also had one copy of a Led Zeppelin single Rock and Roll and an Undertones singles box set.”

The first 150 customers were also handed a free compilation CD featuring performances from artists who have played at Vinyl Tap over the past 12 months.

“There’s been a great vibe here,” Tony added. “It’s more than just records, we’re trying to make it into a bit of a party.

“It’s the eighth year we’ve done it and each year it steadily gets bigger.”

Record Store Day continues this afternoon until 6pm with a bar open and live performances, managed by Huddersfield rock venue The Parish.

The line up is: 12.45pm - Robert Sharp, 1.30pm - Sam Airey, 2.15pm - Bad Knaves, 3pm - Birds and Beasts, 3.45pm - Savvy Sav, 4.30pm - 1919, 5.15pm - Shambolic.

The fun continues this evening with events moving on to the Magic Rock Brewery Tap on Willow Lane, Birkby, with DJ set by Hookworms.

Record Store Day came about in America in 2007 following a meeting between some record shop owners in Baltimore.

The idea was to get participating shops to throw a party to celebrate the individuality of independent music retailers.

Due to its success, record labels joined the party and began to release special limited editions to be sold exclusively in participating stores, starting with 10 special releases in 2008 to over 400 exclusive releases in 2017.

It was brought to the UK in 2008 with the involvement of record shops such as Rough Trade East in London, who held a live music event with acts including Billy Bragg, a big supporter of independent stores, performing in their shop.

Today the UK sees around 200 shops take part, run by the ERA (Entertainment Retailers Association).