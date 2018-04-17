Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serial shoplifter has been jailed for seven months after targeting FIVE Co-op stores.

Joshua Regan took hundreds of pounds worth of coffee and meat from branches in Slaithwaite, Golcar, Birchencliffe, Crosland Moor and Milnsbridge.

His shoplifting spree was carried out to fund his heroin and crack cocaine habit.

The 25-year-old relied upon the Class A drugs to “face the day”, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Regan, of Carr Lane in Slaithwaite, appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

He pleaded guilty to 15 charges of shop theft.

Regan also admitted to a further three thefts when he was interviewed by police and asked magistrates to take these into consideration when sentencing him.

The offences took place between March 7 and April 27 this year.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “The offences bore all the same hallmarks.

“The defendant entered the shops taking items, meat or jars of coffee, and has been able to take these by making no attempt to pay.”

Shops targeted by Regan were Slaithwaite Co-op on Lewisham Road, Golcar Co-op in Town End, Birchencliffe Fuel Station and Convenience Store, Crosland Moor Co-op based at the Moorfield Shopping Centre, and Colne Valley Service Station in Manchester Road, Milnsbridge.

Regan also stole lamb steaks from Aldi in Britannia Road, Slaithwaite.

On April 20 he stole twice from Poundland in Victoria Lane in Huddersfield town centre.

Mr Wills said: “He was challenged by a member of staff and the goods were recovered.

“However, he entered again later and decided to chance his arm by taking £50 worth of coffee from the store and making good his escape.”

Regan was not stopped at the time but was later identified by staff who viewed the store’s CCTV footage and recognised him.

He was arrested and tested positive for the misuse of cocaine and opiates.

In total he took £530 worth of products from the stores which were not recovered.

Magistrates heard that he had 66 offences on his record, 24 of which were theft related.

His latest raft of offending was committed while he was on licence after being released from custody.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, said: “He’s been using drugs for three years, he’s not getting any help and has been using both heroin and crack cocaine.

“When he wakes up in the morning he’s unable to face the day unless he’s using drugs.”

Magistrates jailed Regan for a total of 28 weeks for his “serious and persistent” offending.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.