A thief said he took toy cars from a shop because he wanted his nephew to have something nice following a bereavement in their family.

Philip Haigh, 33, admitted to theft of the toys from Home Bargains in Huddersfield when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

He was caught acting suspiciously by staff at the Leeds Road Retail Park on January 23, prosecutor Jill Seddon said.

He took five packs of Hot Wheels toys, valued at £4.99 each, and slipped them into a carrier bag he had with him before trying to leave the store.

When he was caught he apologised to staff and offered to pay for the toys.

But police were called who found that Haigh had no cash or bank cards on him.

Haigh, of Ballroyd Road in Fartown , tested positive for the misuse of cocaine upon his arrest.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, explained that his client had used drugs for many years but was now seeking help for his addiction.

He told the court: “His grandfather died and was buried just before Christmas.

“He has a nephew and January 24 was his fifth birthday. So when he was in Home Bargains and saw the toy cars he put some of them in his bag.”

District Judge Adrian Lower heard that Haigh may benefit from a drug rehabilitation order.

He said a report was needed from probation staff before he could sentence him.