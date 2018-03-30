Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twelve Nissan cars were targeted by thieves across Huddersfield in a bizarre crime spree.

Eight of the cars were in the Huddersfield bus station car park and another four were on Bolster Moor Road in Golcar.

Suspects broke into the vehicles and stole SD memory cards from each one.

The cars in the car park were broken into between 9am and 2pm yesterday.

Police are urging Nissan owners to be vigilant.

Det Insp Seth Robinson from Kirklees CID said: “Following this spate of incidents yesterday I would urge Nissan car owners to be vigilant and to all car owners to ensure you always park your vehicle in a safe location.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in either of these locations in Huddersfield to come forward with any information or if you saw anyone behaving suspiciously.

“Finally, I would like to also hear from anyone who has seen a number of SD cards for sale, or has been offered any for sale, to come forward and assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information about the incidents can contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180148598. Alternatively, information can be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.