Police are investigating after thieves raided the Co-op in Thongsbridge in the early hours today and damaged the ATM cash machine.

A female resident who visited the store by Woodlands fish and chip shop in Springfield Road posted on Facebook morning: “Just walked past and the Co-op which has been broken into, stock all over the floor. Cash machine wrecked. Won’t be open for at least a few hours today.”

Another man added: “There are lots of people coming up to the door – it’s a very well-used store – and then realising it isn’t open. There are workmen here making it secure. I can’t see it being open for a while yet.”

The raid is the latest in a series of raids in the Huddersfield and Holmfirth areas.

Earlier this month ram-raiders targeted a cash machine at the Aldi store in Britannia Road, Slaithwaite .

And in December the Asda store on Wakefield Road at Aspley had its cash machine ripped from the wall. Just two hours later, police were called to the Co-op on Commercial Road in Skelmanthorpe where the ATM had been pulled from the inside of the store .

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating the theft of a cash machine from outside the Co-op in Springwood Road, Thongsbridge.

“The theft caused some damage to the building and is believed to have happened at around 2am today.

“A vehicle is believed to have been used in the offence and anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180043905.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”