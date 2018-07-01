Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A special family fun day has raised thousands of pounds in memory of a mum-of-three who died in Kirkwood Hospice.

Sarah Green, 44, of Mirfield, died from cancer in January this year and her final weeks were spent there.

The hospice helped her husband Matt and her three children, Sam, Josh and Rebecca.

Sarah knew the hospice relies on fundraising and so asked a group of friends to raise as much money as possible for it so they founded Sarah’s Wish and its first major event was a family fun day and dog show at Battyeford Sports Club.

Highlight of the day was the arrival of an Eddie Stobart truck which was named Sarah Elizabeth after Sarah.

The day raised just over £12,500.

In January, just after his mum died Sam, who has been a member of Battyeford Boys from the age of six, wanted to fundraise and decided to have his head shaved. But the event snowballed and 17 young men, mainly from the boys team, had their heads shaved including Josh, the son of Town chairman, Dean Hoyle.

Dean along with Town players Michael Hefele and Elias Kachunga attended the event which raised £6,720 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The sale of refreshments, a raffle and collection buckets at the event brought in a further £2,300 for Kirkwood Hospice.

This brings the total so far for Kirkwood from Sarah’s Wish to £14,800.

Now the aim is to make the fun day an annual one which will get bigger and better.