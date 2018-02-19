Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people have denied having a wooden bat and knuckledusters in public.

John Foggo and Alford and Rachelle Newell made their first appearance at Leeds Crown Court.

Foggo, 36, Alford Newell, 58, and Rachelle Newell, 25, all pleaded not guilty to two counts of affray and two counts of having an offensive weapon in Upper Road in Batley Carr .

Mr Foggo, of Shepherds Grove, Deighton, appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster.

The Newells, both of France Street in Batley, appeared in the dock.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place on January 7.

Their trial was listed for July 17.