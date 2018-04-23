The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people were injured after a serious smash outside Dewsbury Railway Station on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road at around 8.30pm to reports a two-car crash.

It is understood a high-powered BMW M3 was in collision with a VW Golf turning right into the station courtyard.

Paramedics alerted Yorkshire Air Ambulance but the helicopter did not attend, although a doctor from the air ambulance team was sent to the scene.

Crew commander Martin Henshall, of Dewsbury Fire Station, said his crew was returning from another call when they were diverted to the railway station.

Initial reports described a “head-on” smash with people trapped however that proved not to be the case, said Mr Henshall.

He said the crash was a T-bone – where one car is hit side on by the front of another forming a T-shape.

Mr Henshall added: “We believe the Golf was turning right into the station when the BMW came over the brow of the hill. From the damage we saw it was a significant high energy impact.”

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

The impact of the smash had forced open the passenger side door of the Golf and the woman passenger was helped out by passers-by.

Mr Henshall said it was thought she had suffered pelvis and abdomen injuries.

The driver got out unaided but complained of lower back pain.

Mr Henshall described the driver of the BMW as “walking wounded.”

He added: “The air ambulance was called for but the helicopter had just been put away and they mobilised the air ambulance team in a car as a doctor was needed.”

The casualties were taken to Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance.

Fire crews remained at the scene for about an hour and the road was closed until around midnight.