A young boy from Batley has been killed in a crash on the M62 which also left two children seriously injured.

The three-year-old tragically lost his life yesterday (Sunday) after the black Honda Civic he was travelling in crashed into a tree near South Cave in Humberside.

The Honda, which was travelling westbound, left the carriageway just after junction 35 at 4pm.

The young boy died in the smash while an 11-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy both sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. A 33-year-old female passenger was also seriously injured while the driver escaped with minor injuries.

Humberside Police say all five are from the Batley area.

A spokesperson for the force said: “What you saw may be able to help us establish what caused the car to leave the carriageway.

“If you saw this vehicle travelling on the M62 prior to the collision or witnesses the collision itself and have not already contacted us, please call us.”

Phone 101 and quote log 453 01/07/18.